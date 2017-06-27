Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 28

This photo shows "Summer Pound Cake," an oil on panel by Mary Ellen Johnson, part of "Feast Your Eyes: Celebrating the Food of the South," an exhibit through Sept. 17 at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, with free admission.

