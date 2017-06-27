Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 28
This photo shows "Summer Pound Cake," an oil on panel by Mary Ellen Johnson, part of "Feast Your Eyes: Celebrating the Food of the South," an exhibit through Sept. 17 at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, with free admission.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|3 hr
|Trump Voter
|31
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|6 hr
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
