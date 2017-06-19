Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 25

This photo shows "Golden Sunrise," a photograph by Joyce Lincoln, part of the annual "Surf's Up!" - in a "Found at the Beach" theme, with dozens of artworks, and Steve Carrigan on vocals and keyboards - 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Dick Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach, behind town hall, across from Piggly Wiggly on U.S. 17 Business. Free admission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.