Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 24

Mikayla Goetz stars as the lone cast member in "Grounded," the premiere play by Boots on the Ground Theater, in a show geared to mature audiences. A final performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday - with a discussion about veterans' issues afterward - at Atlantic Stage, in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, and near the AMC 12 Cinema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.