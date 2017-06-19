Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 21
Take in some jazz and classic blues with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on the west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|3 hr
|Luther
|63
|ocean blvd shooting
|5 hr
|Mike
|14
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Mon
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC