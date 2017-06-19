Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 21

Take in some jazz and classic blues with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on the west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.