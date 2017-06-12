Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 20
Kristin Holloman, from the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, will bring more than a mouthful of interesting tidbits in a "Sharks" program, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, as part of the weekly "Sand Bar Lecture Series," at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. The program is free with admission. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resort Help, Please!
|2 hr
|Ohioan
|3
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|We are all guilty
|17
|ocean blvd shooting
|3 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|7
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|Lynn
|43
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC