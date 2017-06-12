Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 20

Kristin Holloman, from the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, will bring more than a mouthful of interesting tidbits in a "Sharks" program, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, as part of the weekly "Sand Bar Lecture Series," at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. The program is free with admission. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.

