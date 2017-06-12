Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 19

Pete Lee, a Wisconsin native known for his CD "Gasmoney," will perform at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, with Hank Denson and Cooter Douglas opening. Buy tickets at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.

