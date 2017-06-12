Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 16
Cole Taylor, known for the single "Cold Beer" and penning hits for Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday in a free concert at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along the Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to the Clarion Hotel. Details 843-903-2628 or boathousemb.com.
