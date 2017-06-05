Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 12
Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach's The Avenue , off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach,is host for various acts in the next week, including "The Magic of Carl Michael," 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and June 18-20, and 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Buy tickets at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
