Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 11

Big Something will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday in the "Summer Concert Series," 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along the Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. Admission is free.

