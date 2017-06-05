They were waiting to begin work when ...

They were waiting to begin work when a man ran up to them with a gun, they said

Two men told police they were robbed at gunpoint while they waited for their boss to begin work outside an apartment complex on South Myrtle Street Saturday morning. The men told Myrtle Beach officers that a black man ran up to them as they waited outside and pointed a black handgun at them, demanding their money and wallets, according to a police report.

