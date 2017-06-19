There were three shootings Sunday in ...

There were three shootings Sunday in Myrtle Beach a " this one near the SkyWheel

A Myrtle Beach police report reveals another shooting happened Sunday afternoon, making it the third shooting in 24 hours in the city, and taking the tally of shootings up to six in three days. After multiple people were injured in a shooting near the Wayfarer Motel around midnight, another shooting was reported later Sunday around 3:15 p.m. within in a public restroom at 12th Avenue North and Withers Drive, near the Myrtle Beach Skywheel, police said.

