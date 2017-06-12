The Main Slice restaurant opens in North Myrtle Beach, Vanna White tries a slice
Vanna White, star of Wheel of Fortune and Grand Strand native, paid a visit to The Main Slice. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC A new pizzeria opened last week in North Myrtle Beach and a famous native was among the first to try it out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|events
|Tue
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 13
|ANAN96
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC