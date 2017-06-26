Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide
CONWAY, SC The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.
