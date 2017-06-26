Taxi cab driver identified after bein...

Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 7 hr Not-so-nice-am-i 11
ocean blvd shooting Sun hummmm 30
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 19 Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) Jun 18 Lynn 43
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC