Take pay raise off school board agenda

Charleston County School District superintendent Gerrita Postlewait , board chair Kate Darby, and vice-chair Eric Mack led the board meeting Monday, May 22, 2017 in which 31 people signed up to speak in the public comments portion. Wade Spees/Staff Charleston County School District superintendent Gerrita Postlewait , board chair Kate Darby, and vice-chair Eric Mack led the board meeting Monday, May 22, 2017 in which 31 people signed up to speak in the public comments portion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.