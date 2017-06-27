Suspect named in Conway taxi cab driver murder
Horry County police released the name and photo of a suspect they are searching for in connection with the murder of a 66-year-old man who was shot to death while driving a taxi on Monday. Police said on their Facebook page they are looking for Marion Javon Campbell in connection of the murder of Dennis Mantel of the Myrtle Beach area, who was shot in his taxi near the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Short Cut Road early Monday morning.
