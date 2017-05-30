Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

According to officials, an officer responded to a traffic accident at Leeville Road and Highway 42 just before 10 a.m. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the scene with the assistance of Lamar and Forrest County Sheriff's Departments. Authorities on scene are telling motorists that Evelyn Gandy is blocked from Hwy 11 to Old Richton Road for the next two hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.