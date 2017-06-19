Superintendent declares state of emergency in Allendale Co. schools
South Carolina state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman has declared a state of emergency in Allendale County schools. The declaration comes as a result of the continued poor performance of the county's students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|1 hr
|Mike
|14
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|23 hr
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Lynn
|43
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC