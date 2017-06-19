Superintendent declares state of emer...

Superintendent declares state of emergency in Allendale Co. schools

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

South Carolina state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman has declared a state of emergency in Allendale County schools. The declaration comes as a result of the continued poor performance of the county's students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 1 hr Mike 14
people from ohio (Sep '16) 21 hr Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! 23 hr Ohioan 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) Sun Lynn 43
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC