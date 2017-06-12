Study finds number of people who stayed in hotels during CCMF weekend decreased from 2016
MYRTLE BEACH, SC While attendance numbers for the Carolina Country Music Fest increased this year, a Coastal Carolina University study found the number of people who chose to stay at hotels, condominiums, and campsites decreased. The study done by the school's Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism found that during the Friday to Saturday night period, June 9 and 10, the occupancy rate of hotels, condo hotels, and campsites averaged 88.5 percent, which was a 6.1 percent decrease from the weekend of CCMF in 2016.
