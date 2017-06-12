Study finds number of people who stay...

Study finds number of people who stayed in hotels during CCMF weekend decreased from 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC While attendance numbers for the Carolina Country Music Fest increased this year, a Coastal Carolina University study found the number of people who chose to stay at hotels, condominiums, and campsites decreased. The study done by the school's Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism found that during the Friday to Saturday night period, June 9 and 10, the occupancy rate of hotels, condo hotels, and campsites averaged 88.5 percent, which was a 6.1 percent decrease from the weekend of CCMF in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people from ohio (Sep '16) Fri Mike 16
Resort Help, Please! Fri Big B 2
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC