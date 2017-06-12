Speed limit reduced on Pampas Drive after residents raised concerns
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Motorists driving down Pampas Drive in Myrtle Beach will want to know about the new speed limit. The speed limit on Pampas Drive is now 25 mph.
