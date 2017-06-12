South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend set f...

South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend set for August 4 to 6

9 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC South Carolina's annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday that during that weekend, a variety of approved school supply items will be exempt from the state's 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

