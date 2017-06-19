South Carolina gets $1 million in NEA funding, but future of agency uncertain
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is exhibiting works by Tom Stanley, chairman of the Department of Fine Arts at Winthrop University. Jonathan Gray works with STEM campers incorporating science words into lyrics and a musical tune at the Engaging Creative Minds camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|23 hr
|hummmm
|30
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 19
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC