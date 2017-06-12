Sherian Laughlin - Hodges
Sherian Medlock Laughlin, 63, of 311 West Keels Road, wife of Steve Laughlin, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Self Regional HealthCare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Clayton Medlock and Ethel Juanita Scott Bradberry.
