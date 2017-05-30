She wanted to keep drinking. He wante...

She wanted to keep drinking. He wanted to sleep. Then he took a bong to the face

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Seaside Plaza Motel early Friday after a woman broke a window and threw a bong at her boyfriend's face. Kelley Miliscent, 38, was charged in connection with 3rd degree domestic violence, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

