Several people taken to the hospital ...

Several people taken to the hospital following shooting on Ocean Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the area of 5th Ave N and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 in regards to a large crowd. Prior to the officers arriving on the scene, a fight began between individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 1 hr Visitor 3
Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10) 6 hr Lynn 43
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 16 Mike 16
Resort Help, Please! Jun 16 Big B 2
events Jun 13 Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,812 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC