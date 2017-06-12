Several people taken to the hospital following shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach Police responded to the area of 5th Ave N and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 in regards to a large crowd. Prior to the officers arriving on the scene, a fight began between individuals.
