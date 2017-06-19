SC Governor McMaster clarifies bus funding veto
School districts across the state of South Carolina must look for new options after Governor Henry McMaster vetoed a provision that would have funded hundreds of new buses. Although school districts hire drivers and design routes, bus maintenance is the responsibility of the state of South Carolina, and hundreds of buses across the state are outdated and failing.
