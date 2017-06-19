S.C. says arrested furniture store ow...

S.C. says arrested furniture store owner owes over $120,000 in taxes

John Henry Hammond, the owner of BJ's Furniture outlet in North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday on three counts of tax evasion. Hammond owes more than $120,000 in back taxes to the state, according to a S.C. Department of Revenue release announcing his arrest.

