S.C. says arrested furniture store owner owes over $120,000 in taxes
John Henry Hammond, the owner of BJ's Furniture outlet in North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday on three counts of tax evasion. Hammond owes more than $120,000 in back taxes to the state, according to a S.C. Department of Revenue release announcing his arrest.
