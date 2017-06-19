S.C. film director begins work on 'Charlie's Place' documentary
That project is a look at the history of Charlie's Place, a once-famous music nightclub dating back to the 1930s. Filmmaker Betsy Newman said it's a story that needs to be told and it needs to be heard, and she said it's not just about the music and history, but it's about the people who are connected to Charlies Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|4 hr
|Obamacare
|18
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|20 hr
|maisondrive
|38
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Tue
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Mon
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC