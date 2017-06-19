Rooms added for BLET's Myrtle Beach r...

Rooms added for BLET's Myrtle Beach regional meeting

Extra rooms have been added to the BLET room block for those who wish to arrive early for the BLET's upcoming regional meeting in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, August 14-18, 2017. Due to high demand, additional rooms are now available for members and their families who wish to arrive on Sunday, August 13. Convention registration and a welcome reception will take place on Monday, August 14. However, all rooms are going quickly and the availability of room styles may be limited.

