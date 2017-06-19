Road construction in South Carolina likely to slow down travelers
As families pack up the minivan and hit the road for vacation, they are sure to come across highway construction projects. Those traveling on any of the Palmetto State's major highways to the mountains, the beaches or points in-between are likely to see orange barrels marking projects that include road widenings, new interchanges and realignments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|7 hr
|hummmm
|30
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 19
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
|events
|Jun 13
|Waboom_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC