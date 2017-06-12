Ripley's Haunted Laser Strike opening...

Ripley's Haunted Laser Strike opening Friday on Ocean Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

On Friday, Ripley's Haunted Adventure on Ocean Boulevard will open its new Laser Strike starting at 12 p.m. "Laser Strike feels like you stepped into a real-life video game," said Pablo Chavez, general manager of Ripley's Attractions of Myrtle Beach. "It's interactive and heart-stopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people from ohio (Sep '16) 2 hr Mike 16
Resort Help, Please! 3 hr Big B 2
events Tue Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC