Redevelopment used as another strategy to reduce crime in downtown Myrtle Beach
The city of Myrtle Beach is taking steps to reduce crime along Ocean Boulevard after several recent shootings by putting up barricades along sidewalks and adding more lighting, but the city has been trying to reduce crime for much longer using another method - redevelopment. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation has been working since the early 2000s to clean up what's known as the South Mixed Use area, between Eighth Avenue North and about First Avenue North.
