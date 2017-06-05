Red Cross assists family whose home w...

Red Cross assists family whose home was damaged by storm

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted one family whose home in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a storm recently. According to a press release, the Red Cross provided financial assistance for food, clothing and lodging, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 5 hr gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) 7 hr Mario Mora 62
News Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11) 11 hr Good friend 144
Mental health care Wed Newby 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Wed saltwater baby 20
"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up Jun 4 Op y 3
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Jun 2 Anonymous 9
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC