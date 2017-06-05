Red Cross assists family whose home was damaged by storm
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted one family whose home in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a storm recently. According to a press release, the Red Cross provided financial assistance for food, clothing and lodging, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
