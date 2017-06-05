Police see crowd of people running. Then one of them says, a He has a gun.a
"He has a gun," a young girl told police as she ran in a crowd of people fleeing the area of 8th Avenue South on Ocean Boulevard at 1:23 a.m. Sunday. Myrtle Beach police found the gun witnesses had described, loaded and discarded near a car in the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort parking lot, according to an incident report.
