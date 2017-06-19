Police search for suspect in mall par...

Police search for suspect in mall parking lot shooting, the second one this year

While Myrtle Beach police are dealing with a mass shooting over the weekend and other reports of area violence, they are also still working to identify a suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting at the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot. One victim was taken to an area hospital after the 4:30 p.m. incident, and does not have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

