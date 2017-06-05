Police respond to report of shots fired at Pirate's Voyage Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Police responded to a report of shots fired at Pirate's Voyage in Myrtle Beach Sunday evening, and witnesses said there was a shoot-out there, but police were unable to locate the men who were allegedly involved. At about 8:40 p.m., Horry County Police responded to the dinner theater on Kings Highway, according to the police report.
