Police looking for missing car with a no rimsa and a key stuck in its ignition switch

Police are searching for a Honda Accord that was reportedly left unlocked with a key stuck in its ignition outside the Aquarius Motel Sunday. Myrtle Beach officers were flagged down at the 204 Mr. Joe White Avenue motel around 5 a.m. Sunday by a man who said his 2004 green Honda Accord was missing from the parking lot.

