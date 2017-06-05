Police investigating 3-car wreck that involved man with a gunshot

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a three-car collision at 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway that involved a man with a gunshot wound. Steven Lundy said he saw the gun-metal gray BMW sedan following a white Buick sedan, going about 100 mph down 21st Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. When he got to the intersection with Kings Highway, he saw the Buick had crashed into the back of an SUV and the BMW had struck the Buick.

