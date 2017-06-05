Police investigating 3-car wreck that...

Police investigating 3-car wreck that involved man with a gunshot

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a three-car collision at 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway that involved a man with a gunshot wound. Steven Lundy said he saw the gun-metal gray BMW sedan following a white Buick sedan, going about 100 mph down 21st Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. When he got to the intersection with Kings Highway, he saw the Buick had crashed into the back of an SUV and the BMW had struck the Buick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11) Jun 8 Good friend 144
Mental health care Jun 7 Newby 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Jun 7 saltwater baby 20
"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up Jun 4 Op y 3
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC