Pelicans fly past Wood Ducks

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks by a final of 4-2 Thursday behind a stellar start from Ryan Kellogg , who allowed just two runs over 6.2 innings en route to a victory from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. With both starting pitchers' coasting, Myrtle Beach struck first against Down East starter Wes Benjamin in the fifth.

