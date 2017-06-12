Pedestrian hit, killed in U.S. 501 crash identified

Cecil Britt, 56, who was new to the Myrtle Beach area from North Carolina was was killed in the crash, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with Horry County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of U.S. 501 in front of the Tanger Outlet shopping center, according to Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.