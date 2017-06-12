Pedestrian hit, killed in U.S. 501 cr...

Pedestrian hit, killed in U.S. 501 crash identified

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Cecil Britt, 56, who was new to the Myrtle Beach area from North Carolina was was killed in the crash, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with Horry County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of U.S. 501 in front of the Tanger Outlet shopping center, according to Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
events Tue Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Tue Mbviz 27
Resort Help, Please! Tue ANAN96 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC