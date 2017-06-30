One person arrested in connection wit...

One person arrested in connection with Socastee shooting

15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday shooting on Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area of Myrtle Beach. Corey Brown, 27, was arrested Thursday night for unlawful carrying of a pistol and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

