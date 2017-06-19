Officers pull car over for loud music...

Officers pull car over for loud music, find gun, drugs, alcohol

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Three teenagers were arrested for having a gun, cocaine and liquor in their car Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach after they were pulled over for "excessively loud music." According to a Myrtle Beach police report, an officer saw the teens' car at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard and yelled to them to turn down the music.

