North Myrtle Beach City Council looks at parking fee exemption program for residents

15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

North Myrtle Beach now has four parking lots where people have to pay to park, but soon, people with property in the city could be able to park in those lots by the beach without paying for it each time. City spokesperson Pat Dowling said the vast majority of parking in North Myrtle Beach is still free, but the city is charging people to park at beach access lots at Fourth and Third avenues north and 27th Avenue South, as well as the lot across Ocean Boulevard on Fourth Avenue South.

