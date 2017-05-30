New fianc ©e gets bitten by shark

New fianc e gets bitten by shark

Twenty-year-old Mackenzie Higgins lay in the bottom of the boat Tuesday, her right arm up in the air as her mother, Terry, applied pressure to her hand. Her 22-year-old boyfriend, Rob Wall -- who had proposed to her a few days earlier, on May 27 -- sped the craft away from the island they'd been enjoying about a mile off shore back to the Awendaw landing where his truck was, several miles up U.S. 17 from Mt.

