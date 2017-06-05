Negotiators on scene of armed man barricaded in Longs home
A SWAT vehicle and police on scene of a barricaded man at a home in Longs. LONGS, SC A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Longs, and Horry County Police negotiators have been on scene since about midnight, according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Sun
|Op y
|3
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Jun 1
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Jun 1
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|May 31
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|May 31
|Port1517
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC