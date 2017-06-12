Myrtle Beacha s police chief stepped down in May, but emails reveal a growing frustration
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall's final words to a gathering of law enforcement staged for Memorial Day weekend Bikefest at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Gall retired today, handing over the reins to interim Chief Amy Prock, just before the start of one of the busiest weekends of the year.
