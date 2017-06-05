Myrtle Beacha s new library and childrena s museum could open in 2019
Jack Thompson and Andrew Paulussen listen as Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announces the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|22 hr
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Thu
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Thu
|Mario Mora
|62
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Good friend
|144
|Mental health care
|Jun 7
|Newby
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|Jun 7
|saltwater baby
|20
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Jun 4
|Op y
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC