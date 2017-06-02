Myrtle Beach: Watchdog Issues "Prophecy"

A local government watchdog in Myrtle Beach, S.C. has issued a prophecy calling 2017 the "year of God's realignment" for the coastal tourism mecca - citing none other than the Almighty Himself as the source of his information. "It is not often I share with others about how God gives me supernatural downloads concerning the future," David Hucks wrote in an email to a local businesswoman.

