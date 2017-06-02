Myrtle Beach: Watchdog Issues "Prophecy"
A local government watchdog in Myrtle Beach, S.C. has issued a prophecy calling 2017 the "year of God's realignment" for the coastal tourism mecca - citing none other than the Almighty Himself as the source of his information. "It is not often I share with others about how God gives me supernatural downloads concerning the future," David Hucks wrote in an email to a local businesswoman.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Thu
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Thu
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|Wed
|Port1517
|3
