Myrtle Beach traffic loop is a probablya discouraging Bikefest visitors
Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach this year featured fewer reported traffic accidents, fewer citations and arrests by police and, many officials, businesses and attendees said, a lighter crowd of visitors on the street during peak partying hours. But in the third year of a policing and traffic pattern put in place after the holiday weekend turned deadly in 2014, some are wondering if visitors from Atlantic Beach Bikefest are being discouraged from attending entirely by local officials' safety plan.
