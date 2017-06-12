Myrtle Beach takes care of CCMF trash cleanup
MYRTLE BEACH, SC About 32,000 people crowded the former pavilion site this weekend for the Carolina Country Music Festival, enjoying music while also eating, drinking and leaving all of their trash behind. "It looked like a bomb went off," Myrtle Beach Parks Superintendent Richard Kirby said.
