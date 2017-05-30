Myrtle Beach praises traffic loop after calmer Bikefest, but some businesses disagree

City officials say Myrtle Beach's 23-mile traffic loop during Atlantic Beach Bikefest was a success in moving traffic and ensuring public safety last weekend. But the loop, which was scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. over Memorial Day weekend with few exits for drivers moving through central Myrtle Beach, was a drag for some business owners.

