Myrtle Beach praises traffic loop after calmer Bikefest, but some businesses disagree

14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

City officials say Myrtle Beach's 23-mile traffic loop during Atlantic Beach Bikefest was a success in moving traffic and ensuring public safety last weekend. But the loop, which was scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. over Memorial Day weekend with few exits for drivers moving through central Myrtle Beach, was a drag for some business owners.

