Myrtle Beach praises traffic loop after calmer Bikefest, but some businesses disagree
City officials say Myrtle Beach's 23-mile traffic loop during Atlantic Beach Bikefest was a success in moving traffic and ensuring public safety last weekend. But the loop, which was scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. over Memorial Day weekend with few exits for drivers moving through central Myrtle Beach, was a drag for some business owners.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Got time
|8
|Sharks
|9 hr
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Thu
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|Wed
|Port1517
|3
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Wed
|Jdb
|61
